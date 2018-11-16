CHP Take Down Car Theft Suspect With Perfect Form Tackle

Forget NCAA, NFL or CFL, the most impressive tackle you're gonna see all year was made by a California Highway Patrol officer during a high-speed chase just moments ago ... AND IT WAS NASTY.
It went down near Seal Beach, CA after a suspect allegedly jacked a truck, then led law enforcement on a wild chase that ended up on foot after a perfectly executed PIT maneuver.
Here's the thing, the perp had a CLEAR head start on the po-po ... but one officer not only WALKED HIM DOWN, but then executed a takedown tackle that would make Khalil Mack jealous.
(Shout-out to the NBC4 chopper pilot ... for being in perfect position to catch the hit.)
The Rams defense has been looking a little shaky lately ... they might wanna find this guy and give him a call ... seriously.