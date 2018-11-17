Drew Brees More Deserving of GOAT Title Than Tom Brady, Says Ex-Teammate

Drew Brees Out GOATs Brady ... Says Ex-Teammate

Drew Brees deserves the MVP this season ... AND it's time we start talking about him as the greatest of all time ahead of Tom Brady -- so says his ex-Saints teammate Lance Moore.

TMZ Sports spoke with the WR who won a Super Bowl with Brees back in 2009 -- and he's dying to know what more Drew needs to do to finally get the respect he believes the QB deserves.

"I don't know how else you would quantify the greatest of all time," Lance says.

"If you're talking statistics, Drew's the all-time completion leader, all-time completion percentage leader, all-time yards leader, he's second in touchdowns -- what more do you want from this guy?!"

Of course, Lance is a bit biased ... dude did play with Drew for 8 years in New Orleans -- but he says that only strengthens his argument for why Brees belongs above Brady.

"I was with the guy forever and I know not just how great of a player and how he prepares, but how great of a person he is."

Don't get it twisted ... Moore says he's still got Brady along with Peyton Manning in his all-time top 3 -- it's just he's got Drew leading the pack.

We also spoke with Lance about N.O.'s star receiver, Michael Thomas ... and he explains why M.T. can secure a spot over both Joe Horn AND Marques Colston as the best Saints wideout ever down the road.

AND ... if you're looking for a Super Bowl prediction, Moore gave us one of those too.