Michael B. Jordan Wants to Box Roy Jones Jr. After Training for 'Creed II'

Michael B. Jordan I Wanna Box Roy Jones Jr. 'Creed' Got Me Ready To Fight!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Michael B. Jordan﻿ is itching to step into the ring with former heavyweight champ Roy Jones Jr. ... because his insane training regimen for "Creed II" has Michael feeling unstoppable.

We got MBJ out Friday night in Los Angeles ... and he tells our photog he's been working out hard for the upcoming movie, so he's ready to throw down with one of his favorite boxers.

But, there's a catch ... Michael feels he can handle 49-year-old Roy, and the actor explains why fighting RJJ in his prime would be a completely different story.