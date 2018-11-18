Amy Schumer Out of the Hospital and Performing Her Comedy Show

Amy Schumer Back at It ... After Pregnancy Hospitalization

Amy Schumer is back on her feet after suffering a pregnancy complication.

Amy was out and about in New York City Saturday ... this after she posted a pic of her in a hospital bed saying the baby was fine but she was suffering from hyperemesis -- AKA extreme morning sickness.

Amy canceled her Dallas show Friday night, but she was back in business Saturday, performing her comedy show in Newark, New Jersey, at the Performing Arts Center.

She's scheduled to perform Sunday in Pittsburgh.

She's back in the game!