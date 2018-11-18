Travis Scott Ready to Make a Bundle on 'Astroworld' Jewelry

Travis Scott Blasting Off Into Jewelry Biz ... With 'Astroworld' Bling

Travis Scott is ﻿shooting for the stars in search of new revenue streams ... because we've learned he's trying to lock up the rights to more space-themed merch.

The rapper recently filed paperwork to clear the path for him to slap "Astroworld" all over a wide variety of jewelry and accessories. It's an obvious move to cash in on the title of his hit album and recently-announced music festival.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Travis has astronomic plans to produce "Astroworld" branded jewelry, clocks, watches, key chains, jewelry cases and even dog chains. C'mon ... your Astro would love that, right?

It's the next giant leap after we reported his plans to trademark "S.P.A.C.E," "S.P.A.C.E 1991" and "S.P.A.C.E 2001" for use on clothing, cosmetics, fragrances and an online retail store.

Seems Travis still has his heart set on cashing in on the final frontier.