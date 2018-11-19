Man Arrested Threatened to Drop Bombs in Bathroom ... Claims He Meant Poop!

Arrested Man Who Threatened to 'Blow the Bathroom Up' Says He Meant Poop, Not Bomb

Breaking News

A New Orleans man was arrested at a Willie's Chicken Shack after allegedly claiming he was going to "blow the bathroom up."

Problem is ... the guy claims he was talking about butt bombs -- not actual explosives!!!

And yes, this is a real story.

The man in the mug shot is 30-year-old Arthur Posey -- who hit up the Canal Street restaurant at night on Nov. 13.

Employees told police Posey made a violent threat against the place -- allegedly saying, "Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

When cops tracked down Posey, he claimed it was a giant misunderstanding -- explaining he told staffers he was going to "blow the bathroom up" ... meaning, he was gonna poop his brains out.

Cops didn't buy what Posey was selling and arrested him. He's now facing 2 counts of communicating false information of planned arson.

He's due back in court later this month -- where he'll try to convince a judge the allegations are just a bunch of crap.