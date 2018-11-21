LFO's Devin Lima Dead at 41

LFO Singer Devin Lima Dead at 41 After Cancer Battle

LFO singer Devin Lima has died after a yearlong battle with stage 4 cancer ... TMZ has learned.

Devin died early Wednesday morning ... according to a family member.

Devin was half of a duo ... the other half being Brad Fischetti. The group originally was a trio, but the third singer, Rich Cronin, died after a long fight with leukemia.

The boy band was popular in the 90's. Their biggest hit was "Summer Girls" in 1999 which peaked at #3 on Billboard Hot 100. Other hits included "Girl on TV" and "Every Other Time." They recorded 2 albums, "LFO" and "Life is Good." The group released the song, "Perfect 10," in the summer of last year.

LFO planned to do a tour in the spring of 2018, but doctors discovered a football-sized tumor sitting on Devin's adrenal gland and pushing against various organs, including his heart. They removed the tumor and discovered it was malignant, and it turned out to be stage 4 cancer.

Devin was 41.

RIP.