Viral Neck Mugshot Guy Charles Dion McDowell Arrested Again

Viral Mugshot Guy Arrested in Different Neck of the Woods

The man who went viral thanks to a mugshot that showed off his massive neck just a week ago has been arrested again ... and the dude is still flexing what made him famous.

Charles Dion McDowell was busted Wednesday in Lee County, Alabama for allegedly eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage and a 2nd-degree possession of marijuana charge.

McDowell's first mugshot -- from an arrest in Florida last week -- blew up on social media after it was posted to Facebook. During that arrest, he was booked for eluding, possession of cocaine, meth and marijuana.

The pic spurred an influx of memes, puns and social media shares.

Let's just hope McDowell's legal team is as strong as his traps.