'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Avoids Jail in Airport Gun Case

"Wizards of Waverly Place" star David Henrie used some legal magic to dodge jail time in his airport gun case -- and by magic we mean ... he took a plea deal.
The actor pled no contest Wednesday to possessing a weapon at the airport ... according to the court clerk. We're told Henrie was sentenced to 2 years probation and 20 days of community labor, but he won't spend any time behind bars.
David also has to take a gun safety course and drop some cash for fines and fees.
We broke the story ... Henrie was originally charged with 3 crimes after being busted at LAX with a loaded gun in September. As part of the deal, he got 2 charges dropped -- carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.
He was facing up to a year in jail ... so he should be extra thankful on Thursday.