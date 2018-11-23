Morreale Paris Black Friday for Millionaires Our Brand New $20 Million Perfume!!!

Morreale Paris' $20m Perfume is the Ultimate Millionaire's Black Friday Gift

EXCLUSIVE

If money's no object this Black Friday, and you're willing to spend a bit LOT more on that special someone -- why not drop millions for a fancy smell? 'Cause this year ... you can.

Morreale Paris has rolled out a brand new line of perfume that retails for $20 million. That's more money than any of us could ever hope to see in our lifetimes -- but hey, somewhere out there is some Richie Rich who's thinking ... "Eh, I'll give it some thought."

The reason for the astronomical price tag ... it's literally covered in gold and precious stones. The $20m bottle is laced in over 20,000 diamonds and rubies from Russia, Botswana, Cambodia and Thailand -- all of which sit on an 18-karat gold frame.

You're also getting the most bang for your buck if you make the purchase -- bottles come in multiple sizes, from 5L to 7L and even 10L.

Maxime Rancon is the creative director behind the whole thing, and tells us, "Le Monde sur Mesure is an absolute work of art, a true conversational piece, it is the most exclusive and luxurious perfume in the world. Rancon was also the brains behind the incredible video for Nile Niami's Opus mansion.

Rancon created a video for the fragrance directed by Clement Oberto and starring Logan Polish and the voice of Loan Chabanol.

As for the fragrances, Morreale will customize an aroma of your liking. You can mix scents like black pepper from Vietnam, cardamom from forests of southern India, cinnamon from Sri Lanka, grapefruit from the Caribbean, lavender from the Canary Islands, cloves from Madagascar, juniper from the French Alps, and lemongrass from Cambodia/Vietnam ... among other options.

And, get this ... if $20 mil is a little too steep, there's also $1.5 mil option. What a deal!!!