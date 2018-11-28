Travis & Kylie 'Hubby' & 'Wife' Time After Stormi Cheers MSG Gig

Kylie Jenner Hangs with Travis Scott After His Concert, Which Stormi Really Enjoyed

After Travis Scott wowed the Madison Square Garden crowd -- which included his baby girl -- he got in some QT with Kylie Jenner. Just another Tuesday night for the fam.

The couple was spotted together after Travis rocked MSG as part of his Astroworld tour, and from the looks of it ... no one enjoyed his performance more than their 9-month-old daughter, Stormi. Seriously, she could barely contain herself.

Travis shared the stupidly cute vid of Stormi giggling and bouncing as she watched him on a monitor backstage. She almost seemed to be matching his moves as he performed "Quintana."

Before the show, Kylie posted a pic referring to Travis as her "hubby" ... adding more fuel to rumors they might have secretly wed.

As we reported ... Travis called Kylie "my beautiful wife" at a show last week in Houston.

Could just be cute nicknames for each other, but then again ... secret marriages are kinda the in thing -- as in Cardi B and Offset ... and Justin and Hailey.

Just sayin'.