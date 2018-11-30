Browns Star Nick Chubb Surprises Kid in Hospital, Kid Freaks Out!!

Nick Chubb Surprises Kid in Hospital ... Kid Freaks Out!!

Exclusive Details

This is one of the best videos you'll see today ... Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb surprised one of his biggest fans in the hospital this week ... and the kid completely freaked out!!

10-year-old Georgia Bulldogs superfan Luke Clayton has benign rolandic epilepsy and is currently at the Cleveland Clinic prepping for brain surgery.

The 22-year-old rookie RB took time out of his Tuesday to meet up with Luke ... and when he walks into the hospital room, Luke could hardly believe his eyes.

"Oh my gosh!!!! I never thought this would happen!!! This is crazy," Luke says

Chubb's been awesome to watch this season with more than 650 yards and 6 TDs. But, this right here's the real highlight.

#PrayingForLuke