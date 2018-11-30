Jonathan Bennett 'Thank U, Next' Vid ... Almost Had 1 More 'Mean Girls' Star

Jonathan Bennett Says Another 'Mean Girls' Star Missed Out on 'Thank U, Next' Video

Jonathan Bennett says when he got the offer to appear in Ariana Grande's latest music video he couldn't say yes fast enough, and there was nearly another "Mean Girls" cameo ... but it didn't work out.

Jonathan -- who plays Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film which Grande pays homage to in her new "Thank U, Next" vid -- says working with Ariana was so much fun ... a joy actor Daniel Franzese will never know.

Bennett tells us Daniel -- who plays Damian, Lindsay Lohan's friend in the movie -- had to pass on the offer because he's currently on a comedy tour. Tough break!

Jonathan did get to hang with the "army pants and flip-flops" girl though ... better known as Stefanie Drummond. She got the call for Ariana's vid too.

BTW ... Bennett got to include his new "Mean Girls" parody cookbook in the music video, titled "The Burn Cookbook". Get it while it's hot, diehard fans.