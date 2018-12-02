Ex 'Little Women: LA' Star Briana Renee's Car Destroyed in Accident

'Little Women' Star Briana Renee Pickup Truck Cut Me Off!!! My Car's Destroyed

Briana Renee's car -- or what's left of it -- looks like she should've severely injured when she slammed into a pickup truck ... but by some miracle, she's okay.

TMZ obtained these pics of the ex "Little Women: LA" star's Audi after she got into a car wreck Friday in Temecula, CA. The front end of her ride, especially on the driver's side, is crushed.

Brianna says she was doing about 35 MPH when a pickup truck unexpectedly turned left in front of her. She says the impact felt like hitting a brick wall. The car looks like she did, too.

Briana says her airbag did not deploy, but still ... she felt like an angel had unfolded a cushion to protect her from slamming into her steering wheel. She was alone in the car.

We're told she went to a hospital briefly to get checked out. She's home recovering now, but still "sore from head to back."