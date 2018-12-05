'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Booze to Blame for Harry Kiss ... We're Not a Couple!!!

'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Not Romancing with Harry Dubin, Just a Drunken Kiss

EXCLUSIVE

Ramona Singer and Harry Dubin are just friends -- friends who had one drunken makeout sesh -- but we're told they're definitely not banging ... not at this point.

Sources close to the kissing pals tell TMZ ... the 'RHONY' star and Dubin are not dating or even going the "friends with benefits" route. Despite the fact they were inhaling each other's faces Friday night in NYC, we're told there was nothing Biblical about how the night ended.

Translation: no nookie.

Our sources say Ramona and Harry were just talking and flirting and maybe definitely had too much to drink ... which led to the passionate kiss. We're told both are happily still single though.

As you 'Housewives' fans know ... Harry's got a long history with the 'Housewives' -- he's divorced from Aviva Drescher and is a former flame of Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

But, for now -- when it comes to Ramona -- a deep tongue kiss is JUST a kiss.