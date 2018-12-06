Amal Clooney Mommy Duty x 2 ... Takes Twins Out in NYC

Amal Clooney Carries Her Adorably Dressed Twins Around NYC

Amal Clooney's got her hands full ... with her bundled-up twins, their teddy bears and even a go bag for her little girl.

George's wife was flying solo Thursday morn with the couple's 1-and-a-half-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, as the trio left the Four Seasons and headed out into the chilly streets of New York City.

It is a pretty rare sighting of their kids, and we gotta say ... even toddler Clooneys look stylish wherever they go.

As we reported ... George and Amal got dressed to the nines Wednesday night to attend the United Nations Gala in New York with his parents. Amal, who is a human rights lawyer, was one of the speakers.

But for now ... it's back to mommy daycare.