LaMelo Ball Dunks All Over Defender LaVar Makes Outrageous Claim After

LaMelo Ball Dunks All Over Defender, LaVar Makes Outrageous Claim After

Breaking News

LaMelo Ball put some poor kid on a poster Wednesday night ... pointed at him to celebrate -- and then LaVar Ball made an insane claim afterward.

Yeah, SPIRE Academy has officially been BBB'd.

It all went down at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia ... when LaMelo rolled up 30 points, 13 assists, and one monster jam in SPIRE's 91-79 win over Life Christian Academy.

LaMelo's dunk sent a crowd of around 6,000 into a frenzy ... which prompted LaVar to say afterward that Melo's new team is THE BEST ON THE PLANET!!!!

"SPIRE is the most exciting, entertaining high school basketball team in the world! They can't be beat by nobody!"

For his part ... Melo says his time so far at the prestigious school has been dope, saying, "I love it!"

And, how could he not?? Dude's been killin' it ... and the squad is undefeated with him on the roster.