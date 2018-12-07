Charlottesville White Supremacist James Fields Jr. Guilty of Murder Plowed into Crowd, Killing Heather Heyer

Charlottesville White Supremacist James Fields Jr. Convicted of Heather Heyer's Murder

Breaking News

James Alex Fields Jr., the white supremacist who rammed his car into Charlottesville protesters in 2017, is guilty of murdering Heather Heyer.

The jury returned the verdict Friday in the first degree murder trial, and also found him guilty of 5 counts of malicious wounding, 3 counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at the scene of a deadly accident.

The 21-year-old hate monger plowed into the protesters as they rallied in response to the white supremacists who had marched through Charlottesville with torches the previous night.

Video of the horrific act of domestic terrorism made it clear Fields was behind the wheel ... the only question was about his intent. Prosecutors needed to prove he intended to maim and kill.

Several of Fields' victims testified during the trial. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, and he faces the possibility of life in prison.

Fields could still get the death penalty in a federal trial on hate crime charges.