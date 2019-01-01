Tiffany Haddish Has Rough New Year's Eve Performance

Tiffany Haddish Rough New Year's Eve Performance

Tiffany Haddish had a difficult New Year's Eve during her show in Miami ... especially when the crowd started to disperse mid-show.

Tiffany, who's almost always hilarious and on point, was performing at the James L. Knight Center to a packed house. But, her set wasn't connecting with the audience, and she clearly knew it. At one point, as some people started leaving, she said, "This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever."

During her routine, Tiffany talks about her mom getting out of a mental institution ... she says she told her mom to punch her in the back and burp her. She also griped about her family asking her for money. She says her sister wanted a refrigerator and a new stove, but Tiffany said she told her sister she had just paid her rent, so she just gave her a cooler.

Tiffany changed things up, cracked open a bottle of Ciroc and started drinking with the audience.

It's interesting ... the day of her show, Tiffany posted a video promoting the upcoming comedy performance, saying she had partied the whole night and morning before.

