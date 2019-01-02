MTV Reboots 'True Life' and Tackles Kardashian Obsession

MTV Reboots 'True Life' Takes Kardashian Obsession to the Extreme!!!

There's nothing true about the life these Kardashian wannabes are living with fake butts and lip injections ... but that's exactly what MTV's tackling when it reboots "True Life."

The new franchise -- dubbed "True Life/Now" -- will tackle obsessions in several directions ... starting with "Obsessed with Being a Kardashian." TMZ's obtained a preview of the first episode ... which follows 3 subjects on their quest to look like a famous K.

Check out the clip ... there's truly no such thing as pushing the limit. Future episodes will tackle obsessions with the perfect booty, looking like a Snapchat filter and avenging revenge porn. Wild stuff.

"True Life" was a huge hit for MTV after it premiered in March 1998 ... winning an Emmy in 2009. Though it was never officially canceled, no new episodes have aired since June 2017.

"True Life/Now" premieres Wednesday at 10 PM on MTV.