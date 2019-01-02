The Pointer Sisters' Bonnie Throws Up Onstage, Keeps Performing 'I'm So Excited'

The Pointer Sisters' Bonnie I'm Still So Excited ... After Throwing Up Onstage!!!

Bonnie Pointer lost control, and it doesn't look like she liked it ... but she's a real trooper for powering through a puke and singing her heart out.

The Pointer Sisters cofounder was performing at the historic Wattles Mansion in Hollywood Saturday night when she got ill onstage and threw up ... in her hand.

But, check out the video -- almost immediately afterward Bonnie starts dancing to the beat of the group's most famous song, and is fully composed to belt out the opening verse and chorus of "I'm So Excited."

That's a true show-woman.

Unfortunately, the Pointer Sister got sick again after her initial recovery and had to be helped offstage before the song came to a close.

Always leave them wanting more.