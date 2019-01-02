Tiffany Haddish Don't Get Turnt Up Before Work ... Miami Made Me Do It!!!

Tiffany Haddish Says She's Learned Valuable Lessons from Bombing in Miami

Tiffany Haddish has found several silver linings to bombing her NYE show in Miami -- the most importantly ... she needs more sleep, and less South Beach.

Tiff was out Wednesday in L.A. when a photog asked her what went wrong. In a nutshell ... she's been burning it at both ends. She said, "I've slept in my bed a grand total of 28 days" for all of 2018. She added she now knows exactly what happens when your brain is fried.

That being said ... she admits going hard on the party scene didn't help either. As Tiff put it, "Miami is a really dope city, and I probably shouldn't turn up before work."

She also found out who her real friends are, and ran down the all-star list of comedians who reached to show love and support.

As for the haters -- Tiffany has a message for them too.