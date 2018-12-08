Urban Meyer Headaches & Migraines Were 'Evident' ... Says Top QB Recruit

Urban Meyer's Headaches & Migraines Were 'Evident,' Says OSU's Top QB Recruit

Ohio State's No. 1 QB recruit says Urban Meyer's health issues were "evident" ... and the coach had to step down because, "him going out there was a health risk to his body."

Dwan Mathis -- a 4-star recruit from Michigan and OSU's lone 2019 QB commit -- says he had a few conversations with Meyer ... and it was clear to him the coach's retirement was necessary.

"He knew that him going out there was a health risk to his body and everything," Mathis tells TMZ Sports ... "So, I said, 'Coach, you gotta do what's best for you and your family.'"

Mathis says it was apparent from both their talks and when Urban was on the sidelines this season that the coach was fighting a battle he was struggling to win.

"Really, it was evident what was wrong with him," Mathis says.

"Really, just him with the headaches and the migraines and, you know, college football stadiums get real loud. So, really, that's just the biggest thing -- he has to stay healthy for himself and his family."

The good news for Mathis and the Buckeyes? Urban says he's still planning to be around the program -- which is one of the reasons Dwan says he's sticking with his Buckeyes pledge.

Obviously, that's huge for OSU's future ... Mathis is a 6-foot-6 beast -- who could push for playing time if Dwayne Haskins bolts to the NFL next season!!