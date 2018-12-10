50 Cent Acknowledges 'Power' Crew Member Who Died on Set

A production assistant on the set of "Power" was hit by an out of control SUV and died from his injuries ... TMZ has confirmed.
NYPD tells us ... Pedro Jimenez was setting up parking cones for a location shoot in Brooklyn around 4:20 AM when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer. Police responded and Pedro was transported to a Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, 50 Cent said his prayers and condolences are with Pedro's family. Fiddy is one of the show's executive producers and previously had a starring role.
NYPD officials say they are investigating the incident and have already spoken with the driver of the SUV that struck Pedro. The driver, a 64-year-old man, is also a crew member of "Power." No arrests have been made.
Pedro had worked on the series since it debuted in 2014. He was 63.
RIP