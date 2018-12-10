50 Cent Acknowledges 'Power' Crew Member Who Died on Set

50 Cent 'Power' Crew Member Died On Set

A﻿ production assistant on the set of "Power" was hit by an out of control SUV and died from his injuries ... TMZ has confirmed.

NYPD tells us ... Pedro Jimenez ﻿was setting up parking cones for a location shoot in Brooklyn around 4:20 AM when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer. Police responded and Pedro was transported to a Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, 50 Cent ﻿said his prayers and condolences are with Pedro's family. Fiddy is one of the show's executive producers and previously had a starring role.

NYPD officials say they are investigating the incident and have already spoken with the driver of the SUV that struck Pedro. The driver, a 64-year-old man, is also a crew member of "Power." No arrests have been made.

Pedro had worked on the series since it debuted in 2014. He was 63.

RIP