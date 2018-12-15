TMZ

College Football Bowl Games ... Players Gettin' Crazy Swag

12/15/2018 12:45 AM PST

College Football Bowl Games, Players Gettin' Crazy Swag

The players don't get paid, but they do get perks ... serious ones ... 'cause some of the biggest teams in college football are getting the biggest gifts for making bowl games, and we've got a rundown for you.

Squads like LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson are all playing in big money games, and that comes with big money sponsors who give out some huge swag.

We ain't talkin' about cheap crap either ... PlayStations, designer backpacks, iPads and fancy gifting suites are all on the menu ... as long as you got a major bowl.

So enjoy, young men!! Play your video games and floss your watches, all while you eat Cup Noodles in your dorm rooms next year, you unpaid broke jokers.

Check the gallery ... and shame on the NCAA.

