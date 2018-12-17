Samuel L. Jackson Parties Ahead of 70th Birthday with Celeb Friends

Samuel L. Jackson Best. Birthday. Party. Ever. Celeb Friends EVERYWHERE!!!

Samuel L. Jackson practically had all of Hollywood under the same roof to celebrate his birthday ... the star-studded guest list was truly incredible.

Samuel doesn't turn 70 until Friday but he kicked things off over the weekend with a bunch of famous friends. The shindig went down Sunday night at Cipriani in NYC ... and the place was flooded with tons of celebrities -- LL Cool J, Cedric the Entertainer, Magic Johnson, George Lucas, Judge Judy, Whoopi Goldberg, Sugar Ray Leonard and Hall of Famer Dave Winfield are just some of the people who showed up to honor the legendary actor.

As if that list wasn't already impressive enough ... Stevie Wonder performed for the crowd and sang "Happy Birthday" to SLJ. Remember ... this was just the pre-birthday party. Imagine what Samuel's got in store this weekend.