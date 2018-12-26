President & First Lady Surprise U.S. Troops in Iraq With Late Christmas Visit

Donald Trump and Melania Make Surprise Trip to Iraq to Visit U.S. Troops

Donald and Melania Trump took a top secret sleigh ride overnight to Iraq to surprise the troops ... and wish them a Merry Christmas.

The 2 flew out of Washington late on Christmas and traveled overnight to the Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad ... marking the President's first trip to see U.S. troops in a combat zone since his presidency began.

Trump's Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, says POTUS and the First Lady are meeting with the troops and senior military leadership to thank them for "their service, their success, and their sacrifice."

The trip was reportedly kept under wraps for security reasons, and comes during tough times for the Prez in D.C. ... 5 days into the partial government shutdown.

There's also a NY Times report alleging Trump received his infamous bone spurs diagnosis to help avoid the Vietnam War draft from a foot doctor as a "favor" to his father, Fred Trump.

According to the report ... the daughters of the podiatrist claim their dad -- who rented his office from Fred -- performed the favor to get in good with his landlord.

Despite the allegations, Donald and Melania are all smiles while shaking hands and taking selfies with the troops ... and we highly doubt the topic of bone spurs will come up.