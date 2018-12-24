Trump Star Swastika Vandal Arrested

Trump Star Vandal Arrested for Vandalism for Drawing Swastikas

The dude who etched 2 swastikas on Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has got legal issues this XMAS, because he's been busted.

Jose Ortega has been to Trump's star twice in 4 days, both times bending down, drawing swastikas and taking off.

Despite being caught on video 4 days ago, cops were unable to locate him. But, Ortega showed up Sunday night, bent down and repeated. This time, a passerby happened to see him, called the cops, followed him a few blocks where cops mete up with Ortega and arrested him.

Ortega admitted to both taggings. In addition to being arrested for vandalism, he was booked on 2 outstanding traffic warrants.

The charges are all misdemeanors. Now, it's up to the L.A. City Attorney to decide if Orgeta should be prosecuted. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 6 months in jail.