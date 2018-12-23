Donald Trump's WoF Star You Will Nazi More Patrol

Trump's Hollywood WoF Star Won't Get More Protection After Vandalism Spree

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame got tagged with swastikas and doused with fake blood this week ... but cops aren't beefing up security to crack down on more possible vandalism.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... despite numerous attacks on the President's star, LAPD isn't going to increase patrol.

We're told there isn't enough manpower to protect an individual star, but cops do have a camera nearby it uses to monitor the area. We have one too ... and it caught both vandals in the act.

Our sources say routine police patrols will remain and cops will respond to vandalism calls ... but that's it.

As we told you ... the defacement's were dealt with quickly ... at some expense.

Earlier in the year, someone drew prison bars over the star (which we also caught on camera) ... and there was a SECOND pickax incident too.

And, 2018's not over yet.