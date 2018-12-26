Sofia Vergara Wants Proof Nick Loeb Lives in Louisiana for Embryo Suit

Sofia Vergara Nick Lives in Louisiana, Eh? Show Me Proof!!!

Sofia Vergara doubts her ex truly lives in Louisiana -- where they're at war over 2 of their frozen embryos -- and now wants a court to force him to prove it.

The "Modern Family" star just filed a new motion in her never-ending legal fight with Nick Loeb, asking a judge to make him fork over documentation to confirm he's a real Pelican State resident, after allegedly refusing to cooperate with her lawyers' requests.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Sofia says Nick's claim that he's settled down in Plaquemines Parish, LA -- a pro-life state that recognizes embryos as human beings -- doesn't pass the smell test, because he hasn't ponied up convincing evidence to support it ... like grocery store receipts, or bank info from the area to show he's got a life there.

Sofia doesn't say it outright, but it's strongly implied she thinks he's full of it, and wants a judge to compel him to hand over paperwork to her legal team.

FWIW ... Nick's lawyers claim he rented a place in PP, LA and is registered to vote, but wouldn't tell us how often he stays at the property, if at all. He also set up a trust fund for the embryos, and has named them Emma and Isabella.

As we reported ... Sofia believes Nick is only suing for control of the embryos as revenge for her dumping him, and that he's out to ruin her marriage to Joe Manganiello.