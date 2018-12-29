Lady Gaga Super Spacey ... Opens Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga Opens Las Vegas Residency with Space-Themed Concert

Lady Gaga fired up her new 'ENIGMA' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM Friday night in Vegas ... and she did not disappoint.

Gaga performed a bunch of her hits -- Poker Face, The Edge of Glory, Applause, Paparazzi, Beautiful Dirty Rich, Dance In the Dark, Aura, Shallow and Scheibe.

She has a new alter ego -- a glittery metallic alien. Gaga soared over the stage in a silver jumpsuit, rode a robot with massive tentacles and sat in a giant egg that was hanging from the ceiling.

Gaga sampled a bunch of space outfits, including a black leotard with a lime green ruffle coat, a black bodysuit with silver foil and large shoulder pads, and a silver jumpsuit with matching boots.

More than 5,000 folks jammed into the venue for the show, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Adam Lambert.

The show will go through November of next year ... obviously there are breaks in between.