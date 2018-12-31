Matt Barnes Child Support to Gloria Govan ... Slashed In Half

Matt Barnes Gets Massive Reduction in Child Support Payments to Gloria Govan

EXCLUSIVE

Matt Barnes just got a massive reduction in how much he'll have to pay Gloria Govan in child support for their twin boys.

Barnes -- who was paying Govan $20,000 a month -- will now have to pay just $7,500 per month. The two have 10-year-old twins, Carter and Isaiah together ... so it works out to $3,750 per kid.

The reduction comes on the heels of Barnes getting awarded sole legal and physical custody of the twins last month ... and an 18-month restraining order against Govan.

TMZ previously reported, Gloria was arrested the Friday before Labor Day after Matt claimed she put the lives of their twin boys at risk by allegedly flying into a rage in her car, blocking Matt and the kids from driving away from their school.

Gloria denied the allegations and ultimately prosecutors declined to press forward with criminal charges.