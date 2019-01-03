Blind USC Football Player Flawlessly Nails 'Bird Box' Challenge

Wanna see a blind football player nail the best Bird Box Challenge ever?
USC long snapper Jake Olson didn't let the fact that he's blind stop him from getting in on the viral sensation surrounding the super popular Netflix movie, "Bird Box."
What's the BB Challenge? When ya blindfold yourself (a la Sandra Bullock) and (attempt) to perform an everyday task.
The videos have gotten so outta control -- with fans trying to complete dangerous tasks -- Netflix actually had to release a statement pleading with people to be safe.
Olson -- who's been blind since losing his sight to cancer at 12 years old -- hit up a field and snapped the football to his buddy while blindfolded ... and it was perfect.
Of course, dude's been blindly snapping for the Trojans for the last couple of years ... so he's had plenty of practice.
But still ... awesome!