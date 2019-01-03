Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Makes History Wearing Hijab During Swear-In

Rep. Ilhan Omar Makes History on House Floor ... Wears Hijab for Swear-In Ceremony

Ilhan Omar -- one of two Muslim women ever elected to Congress -- made history Thursday when she wore her hijab on the House floor.

The Congresswoman from Minnesota was all smiles as she was sworn in on Capitol Hill ... where she was surrounded by a throng of supporters, many of whom were also wearing hijabs. Omar's no stranger to politics -- she served in the state legislature before making her historic run for Congress.

Omar -- the first Somali-American in Congress -- has also never shied away from her religion in public. In fact, during her victory speech on Election night, she dropped the Arabic phrase, "alhamdulillah" ... which means "all praise to God."

The 37-year-old -- who came from a refugee camp in Kenya some 23 years ago -- ran on very progressive platforms ... such as hiking the minimum wage, universal healthcare and free college tuition.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from Michigan -- the other Muslim woman elected to Congress -- got quite the reception Thursday on the steps to the Capitol.