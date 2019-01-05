'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Sometimes Fake is Great!!!

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says Contestant's Fake Australian Accident Was Awesome

Colton Underwood admires women who fake it for love.

We got the 'Bachelor' star in WeHo heading into Boa and asked about Bri Barnes, who greeted him on the show with a fake Aussie accent. Colton thinks the move was fantastic ... deceptive, maybe, but deliciously so.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

Our photog couldn't help expressing concern for the famed virgin, cautioning that people on the set needed to have his back in case he dove headfirst into the sea of love.

The premiere airs Monday night, and even though Colton has said being a virgin is only a small part of his composition as a person, it's clearly going to be a big part of the show.