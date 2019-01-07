Dick Cheney's Daughter Slams Christian Bale's Satan Line at Golden Globes

Dick Cheney Daughter Liz Slams Christian Bale ... Satan Inspired His DV Arrest

Everyone at the Golden Globes might've gotten a laugh from Christian Bale comparing Dick Cheney to Satan -- but the ex-Veep's daughter just took a big shot of her own ... invoking his 2008 domestic violence arrest.

Liz Cheney was reacting to Bale's acceptance speech Sunday night -- during which he thanked Satan for his inspiration to play Dick, saying, "Satan probably inspired him to do this, too."

Liz fired back with a UK article about Christian being arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother and sister.

Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for 'assault on mother and sister'| The Independent. https://t.co/kesnNno9Zv — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 7, 2019

For the record ... British prosecutors declined to file charges against him, citing insufficient evidence. Bale denied the allegations.

In case you missed it, Bale's acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his portrayal of Cheney in "Vice" was ... interesting, to say the least. He literally thanked the devil for giving him inspiration ... and went on to refer to his infamous 'Terminator' outburst.

As far as his subject goes ... there's clearly no love lost between Bale and the Cheneys. Dick himself has yet to comment on Bale's remarks, BTW.