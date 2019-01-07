Kanye West Recording New Music in Miami ... Weezy, Migos & Timbaland in the House!!!

Kanye West Working on New Album in Miami with Guests Lil Wayne, Migos and Timbaland

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West ﻿is swinging for the fences as he works on his new album in Miami ... because we've learned the music mogul is bringing together a hip-hop dream team to deliver huge hits.

Ye's lineup of talent is insane -- we're talking Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland and 2Chainz. He's also working with rising stars Tee Grizzley and YNW Melly.

After working on 5 albums last year ... Yeezy's keeping his foot on the pedal in 2019, and the roster of heavy hitters makes it clear lots of people are dying to collab with Mr. West.

We're told the Miami recording sessions are a big reason Ye surprised Kim Kardashian with their new $14 million condo on South Beach.

The superstar couple looked over the moon Friday on their new balcony, as Kanye took a break from producing beats with Timbaland and Weezy to lock lips with wifey.

Our sources say Kanye and Kim plan to split their time between L.A. and Miami. The new South Beach pad is in a super exclusive building dubbed "Billionaire Beach Bunker" -- so, that should effectively remove any potential sting from coast-to-coast travel.

No word on a release date for Kanye's new album.