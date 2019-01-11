R. Kelly Airplane Banner Flies Over Sony Music HQ, Urging RCA Records to Drop Him

R. Kelly Air Attack on Record Label Drop the 'Sexual Predator'

R. Kelly and his record label are now being attacked by ground AND air, because a women's rights group flew a banner over the record label's owner, calling him a "sexual predator."

UltraViolet is the group behind the move ... and they just had an airplane tow a banner over Sony Music HQ in Culver City Friday morning, and it reads "RCA/SONY: DROP SEXUAL PREDATOR R KELLY."

With calls to drop and mute R. Kelly intensifying in the wake of Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries, RCA has largely remained silent. RCA, which is owned by Sony Music, has been Kelly's label throughout his successful solo career.

UltraViolet also started an online petition urging RCA to drop R. Kelly ... but the airplane banner is sure to draw more attention.