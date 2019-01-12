Julio Jones Says 'Hell Nah' to Nick Saban Leaving Alabama for NFL

Julio Jones Nick Saban to NFL? ... 'Hell Nah'

Think Nick Saban would leave his college football dynasty to take another swing at success in the NFL??

Here's Julio Jones to knock some damn sense into you ... cause the ex-Bama superstar tells TMZ Sports there's NO WAY his old coach should leave Tuscaloosa for the pros.

We spoke with the Falcons receiver about Bama losing to Clemson in the title game earlier this week ... and he says there's no need to jump ship over one loss.

"Dabo (Swinney) was just the better coach and they were the better team."

Jones says Saban has built something special with the Crimson Tide ... and says the dude should ride that wave for as long as he can.

We also asked Julio if he thought Clemson star Trevor Lawrence has what it takes to be an NFL star ... and you'll wanna hear his answer.