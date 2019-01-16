Cops Show Up at R. Kelly's Chicago Studio, But Not There to Arrest Him

R. Kelly Cops Swarm at Chicago Studio ... But Not What You Think

Police are at R. Kelly's recording studio in Chicago, and while it has nothing to do with the allegations put forth in "Surviving R. Kelly" ... it is related to potential illegal activity.

The issue appears to be Kelly's studio being used as a residence. Law enforcement sources tell us Chicago PD showed up there Wednesday afternoon with the Cook County Building and Zoning Dept. We're told the B & Z is there because the building is only zoned for industrial use, so if anyone is living there ... that's a no-no.

City inspectors have arrived at the warehouse rented by R. Kelly pic.twitter.com/C4mfOg9pFv — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) January 16, 2019

We're told police typically accompany the Building Dept. on such matters ... and officers did NOT go just because it's Kelly's place. BTW, the singer reportedly owes a ton of back rent -- $166k -- and is facing eviction before the month's end.

Obviously, the sight of police swarming Kelly's crib immediately made people think an arrest was going down.

No dice. Yet.