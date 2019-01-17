Salt Bae Feeds Neymar His Cooked Meat Multiple Times!!!

Salt Bae Hey, Neymar ... Taste My Meat!!!

Neymar got a steak dinner Wednesday night he'll never forget ... 'cause Salt Bae fed gobs of meat to him -- straight off his knife!!!

It all went down in Qatar ... where Neymar and fellow Paris Saint-Germain superstars Mbappe, Buffon and others got a world-class meal from the Turkish chef/Internet sensation.

Neymar and the guys -- who were in Qatar training and sharing memories with fans for their Qatar Tour 2019 -- ate like kings ... and even got to participate in the cooking process!!!

Salt Bae chopped the meat in his signature fashion ... and then let the football stars dust it off with the classic salt-pour-over-bent-arm move.

The best part of it all?? Salt Bae wouldn't let Neymar use his own fork ... instead -- he fed him the meat straight off his knife!!!

Neymar seemed to love it ... 'cause dude went back for Salt Bae's hand-fed meat multiple times!!!

The fun and games ended Thursday ... PSG headed back to France to get set for their game Saturday.

Seems there's only one celebration appropriate if any of 'em scores a goal then ...