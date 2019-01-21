Martin Luther King III My Dad Would View Trump Shutdown as 'Inhumane'

Martin Luther King III Says His Dad Would View Trump Shutdown as 'Inhumane'

Martin Luther King III begs to differ with Vice President Mike Pence, who said President Trump is honoring MLK's legacy by pushing for the border wall.

Pence quoted MLK's legendary and inspiring "I Have a Dream" speech and said, "He [MLK] inspired us to change through the legislative process, to become a more perfect union," adding, "That's exactly what President Trump is calling on Congress to do ... come to the table in the spirit of good faith."

We got MLK III last Wednesday at LAX, and he said his dad would view the shutdown as "inhumane," and he blames Trump for triggering the misery among federal workers.

MLK III says maybe a wall is needed, but not at the expense of creating the kind of hardship among federal workers, who are struggling to survive without a paycheck.

