Roy Halladay Elected To Baseball HOF 2 Years After Tragic Death

Roy Halladay Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame 2 Years After Tragic Death

EXCLUSIVE

Roy Halladay was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame a little more than 2 years after he tragically died in a plane accident ... the MLB announced Tuesday.

The ex-Phillies and Blue Jays ace -- who won the Cy Young twice and was selected to the All-Star Game eight times -- made it in with 85.4 percent of the vote (you only need 75% to get in).

Halladay passed away in November 2017 after he crashed his ICON A5 light-sport aircraft 10 miles west of St. Petersburg ... shocking the entire baseball world.

"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy's untimely death," the Phillies said in a statement at the time.

"There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game."

Halladay is considered one the greatest pitchers of all-time ... compiling a 203-105 record, a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in his 16-year career.

Roy now joins an elite group of 323 people in the Hall of Fame.