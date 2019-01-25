Kanye West Shows Off New Hairstyle

Kanye West Check Out My New Hairstyle ... 'Do You Like It ???

Kanye West ﻿is putting his own spin on getting lined up ... because he just debuted his new hairdo, and it's pretty wild!!!

Kanye showed off his new look Friday as he arrived at his office in Calabasas ... and as you can see, he's sporting fresh cut lines all over his head.

Looks like Yeezy's barber has some serious skills ... because he's got Ye's dome looking straight-up like a tiger print. Rawr!

It's interesting ... Khloe Kardashian busted out a new "Kanye For President" ball cap on Thursday, but we're guessing Ye won't be rocking the lid for a little bit ... he wouldn't want to cover up his new swag.

Kanye's been known to switch up his hairstyles in major ways over his career -- basically experimenting with everything from bald to blonde -- and, we gotta say, we're digging this new 'do!