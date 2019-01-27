Robert Herjavec Bets on Jeff Bezos Over Elon Musk in Race to Mars

Robert Herjavec I Got Bezos Over Musk ... In Space Race to Mars!!!

Robert Herjavec's personal customer satisfaction rating is higher for Jeff Bezos' company than Elon Musk's, so for that reason ... he gives Jeff the edge on making it to Mars first.

We got the "Shark Tank" star outside the Staples Center and asked who he'd be more willing to invest in for the next great space race. Robert tells us he used to have a Tesla, and he's had many Amazon deliveries, and based on his experience ... point Bezos.

Speaking of Amazon, Herjavec has thoughts on how its founder's pending divorce will affect the shareholders. He doesn't think much will change for now, but says the situation will impact how boards of huge companies do business in the future.

In case you don't know, there's a $137 BILLION dollar fortune on the line for Bezos, so, like Robert says ... it's kind of a big deal.