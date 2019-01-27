XXXTentacion Girlfriend Gives Birth to Son ... 7 Months After Murder

XXXTentacion's Girlfriend Gives Birth to X's Son 7 Months After Murder

XXXTentacion's legacy lives on, in the form of a baby boy who was born 7 months after his tragic death.

X's girlfriend gave birth Saturday to Gekyume Onfroy. The kid already has a nickname -- Yume! Gekyume is derived from a word X created. It means "a different state" or the next universe of thought. X's mom and girlfriend say X himself chose the name for his firstborn son.

Both mother and child are healthy.

Yume was born 3 days after what would have been X's 21st birthday.

TMZ broke the story ... X was murdered in his car last June in Broward County after 2 men were lying in wait as he left a motorcycle dealership. Four men were arrested and are awaiting trial.