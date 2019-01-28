Pro Bowler With Glorious Afro Busts Out Incredible Victory Dance

Breaking News
He looks like he's straight outta "Kingpin" ... but pro bowler Kyle Troup is very much the REAL DEAL -- and when he hit a strike in a PBA tourney, he busted out one of the grooviest celebrations ever.
Troup -- sporting the kind of afro that would make Bob Ross proud -- was competing in the Lubbock Sports Open over the weekend ... when he started throwing rocks in the 2nd frame.
Out came the hair pick -- fused with some swaggy dance moves -- and it started the momentum that turned the match his way.
Ultimately, Troup defeated Rhino Page and moved on to the semi-final round where he was ultimately defeated by a guy with an inferior hairstyle.