Pro Bowler With Glorious Afro Busts Out Incredible Victory Dance

He looks like he's straight outta "Kingpin" ... but pro bowler Kyle Troup is very much the REAL DEAL -- and when he hit a strike in a PBA tourney, he busted out one of the grooviest celebrations ever.

Troup -- sporting the kind of afro that would make Bob Ross proud -- was competing in the Lubbock Sports Open over the weekend ... when he started throwing rocks in the 2nd frame.

Out came the hair pick -- fused with some swaggy dance moves -- and it started the momentum that turned the match his way.

Ultimately, Troup defeated Rhino Page and moved on to the semi-final round where he was ultimately defeated by a guy with an inferior hairstyle.