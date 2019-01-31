Kid Cudi LMFAO on My 35th ... w/ Kanye, Timothee & Pete

Kanye, Kim, Pete Davidson & Timothee Chalamet Celebrate Kid Cudi's Birthday

Kid Cudi was the life of the party when some very famous pals gathered around him to celebrate the rapper's birthday.

Cudi was surrounded by Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet Wednesday night at Nobu in Malibu in honor of his 35th. Kim Kardashian was also there ... she's the one who snapped the pics.

Odd/diverse group for sure, and super talented. Looks like Pete and Kanye have made nice.

Remember ... Pete trashed Kanye's 'SNL' appearance last October, but the comedian changed his tune on the rapper a few months later, thanking him for standing up for those who suffer from mental health issues.

Gotta say ... Pete's been nite and day since turning the corner. Laughter ... still great medicine.