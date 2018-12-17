Pete Davidson Refused to See Ariana Grande at 'SNL' After Apparent Suicide Threat

Pete Davidson Refused to See Ariana ... After Apparent Suicide Threat

Pete Davidson refused to see Ariana Grande when she rushed to 30 Rock to comfort him over the weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Pete and NBC tell us, Pete alerted his security to hold his ex-fiancee at bay when she arrived at the building. We're told Pete knew Ariana was on her way, because she was calling friends after he posted what looked like a suicide note. Ariana told friends she was rushing over to NBC, and they dropped a dime on her and gave Pete the heads-up.

As TMZ reported, Pete's alarming post read, "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last."

Our sources tell us his defense of Kanye triggered the ominous post. Pete had made fun of Kanye's mental illness last October on 'SNL's' Weekend Update. But recently he jumped to Kanye's defense, and supporters of Ye attacked Pete on social media, calling him a hypocrite.

Pete, who has had struggles himself, was clearly on the ropes. As we reported, he wouldn't come out of his dressing room Saturday during rehearsals, and he was relegated to one line on the show ... introducing Miley Cyrus.