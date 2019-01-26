The Game Friends Warned Him to Cut Kim K Sex Lyric

The Game Was Warned to Drop Graphic Kim Kardashian Sex Lyric

EXCLUSIVE

The Game had plenty of people in his ear telling him to drop the graphic lyric about sex with Kim Kardashian West ... but the rapper stuck to his guns, despite risking very personal relationships with the Kardashians.

Sources close to Game tell us ... the single he just unveiled was wrapped weeks ago. The line that's causing friction ... "I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n****. I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n****."

We're told before debuting the track, Game had both close friends and business partners urge him to 86 the Kim lyric -- because of a possible/likely ferocious reaction from Ye -- but he wouldn't budge.

Our Game sources say he was advised, at the very least, to reach out to Kanye before dropping the track, but Game didn't feel a heads-up was necessary. We're told that, at the end of the day, Game chose to rap his truth regardless of the consequences.

You'll remember ... Kanye came down hard on Drake and Nick Cannon last year for bringing up ANYTHING about Kim Kardashian.

Can't imagine the Game lyric is sitting well with Ye. So far, no reaction.